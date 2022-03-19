NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEXI. Raymond James cut their price objective on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

