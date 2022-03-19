NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

NYSE:NKE opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

