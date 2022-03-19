NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

