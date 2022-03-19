Nora Duke Sells 17,060 Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total value of C$1,032,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,775,213.50.

Nora Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortis alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00.

Fortis stock opened at C$60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$53.04 and a 1 year high of C$61.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. TD Securities cut Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.12.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.