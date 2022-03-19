Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,734,078 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,060,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734,078 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $774,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

