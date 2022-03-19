Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 49,505 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $28,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:HDB opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

