Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $47,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

