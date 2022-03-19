Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $142,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.30 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

