Nordea Investment Management AB Has $156.86 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,018 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $156,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.