Nordea Investment Management AB Has $32.40 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

