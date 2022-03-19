Nordea Investment Management AB Has $44.57 Million Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,517,681 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entergy were worth $44,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.