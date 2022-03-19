Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $38,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $116.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,364. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

