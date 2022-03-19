Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 175,250 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,250 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $52,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

