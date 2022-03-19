Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 259,608 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,256,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 259,608 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Sensient Technologies worth $224,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after acquiring an additional 826,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXT opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

