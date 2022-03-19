Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 88,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 147,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

