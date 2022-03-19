North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $25.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 83,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

