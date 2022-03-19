Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 77,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $746.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.