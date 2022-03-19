Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.91

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.91 and traded as high as C$42.66. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.14, with a volume of 601,257 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on NPI shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.16%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

