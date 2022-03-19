Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 478,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

