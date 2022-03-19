NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,070 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

