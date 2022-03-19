Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.79 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

