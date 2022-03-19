NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

Shares of NVDA traded up $16.87 on Friday, reaching $264.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,980,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,788,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.40. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 17.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

