NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVDA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average is $256.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.