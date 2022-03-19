Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 88 at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

About Old Mutual (Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.