Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 88 at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.
