Olympia Financial Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

OLY stock opened at C$51.23 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

