Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

NYSE EL opened at $276.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

