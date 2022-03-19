Opthea Limited Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

