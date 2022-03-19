OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

