Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 228.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

ORMP stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.88. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

