OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

