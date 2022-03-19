Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

