Oscar Health (OSCR) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oscar Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oscar Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $1.84 billion -$572.61 million -2.72 Oscar Health Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.11

Oscar Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -31.11% -35.39% -16.59% Oscar Health Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oscar Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 1 2 3 0 2.33 Oscar Health Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Oscar Health currently has a consensus price target of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 84.88%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Oscar Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oscar Health peers beat Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

