Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

