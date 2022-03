Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.77. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

