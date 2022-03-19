PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.09)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $81.5-83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.19 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 3,130,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

