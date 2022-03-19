Parallel Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

