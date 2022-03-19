Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $106.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

