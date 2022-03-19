Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

