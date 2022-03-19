Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,770,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

BABA opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

