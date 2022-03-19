Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 20,693 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.43 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

