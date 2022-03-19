Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 21,791 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $45.12 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,614 shares of company stock worth $2,963,805 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

