Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Lowered to $22.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

