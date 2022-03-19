Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

