Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

