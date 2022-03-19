Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $8.14. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 3,807 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

