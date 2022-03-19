Patron Partners LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

