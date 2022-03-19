Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 7,458 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WLDN opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.94 million, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

