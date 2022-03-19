PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.14

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 36909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,594. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in PC Connection by 116.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.