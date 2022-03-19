PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

