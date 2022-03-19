PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
