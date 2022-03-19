Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $25.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,121 shares of company stock worth $726,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $24.24. 2,434,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

