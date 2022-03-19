Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $25.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,121 shares of company stock worth $726,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $24.24. 2,434,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.